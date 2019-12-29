Making a difference, one single mother at a time

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

A skill or two can make a huge difference in our lives. That’s what three ladies from the Klang Valley found when they took part in a single mother empowerment programme not too long ago.

Three Sikh single mothers took part in a two-month training where they were exposed to parenting, IT, communication and social media marketing skills.

Kuldeep Kaur, who had to make alternate arrangements for her daughter for the day, appreciated the learnings from the social marketing classes. “Now I can even teach my daughter a thing or two,” she said in a note shared with Asia Samachar.

Another participant said they were greatly motivated by the EKTA Club of Kuala Lumpur & Selangor volunteers to take part in the programme. “Otherwise, we may not have enrolled,” she said.

EKTA Club, a Kuala Lumpur-based NGO, comprises some 50 lady members from different professions and age groups.

(For singles mothers who would like to enrol in short courses, please contact Bobby from Ekta’s welfare wing at +6012-3055708)

