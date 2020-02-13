Satinder Kaur (1934-2020), Masai, Johor

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 1 pm, 14 February 2020 (Friday), at Kebun Teh Crematorium, Johor Bahru Cortège leaves from 11, Jalan Tembusu 26, Taman Bukit Rinting, 81750 Masai, JB at 12pm | Malaysia
SATINDER KAUR D/O GURDIAL SINGH
(25 February 1934 – 12 February 2020)
Born in 1934 in Punjab, Satinder Kaur moved to Malaysia in the year 1948. Married to the late Major Daljit Singh, she was blessed with 2 children, 7 grandchildren and a great-grandchild. An amazing person at heart, she had been the pillar of her family and was always a source of inspiration and support for her family and friends. While her soul has finally rested and she is finally reunited with her loving husband, her presence will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Village: Nathuwala
Husband: Late Major Daljit Singh
Children / Spouses:
Shirinjeet Kaur Rai / Terlochan Singh
Kirinjeet Kaur Rai
Grandchildren:
Jagveer Singh Barriar / Ramonna anak Alek
Prabhdeep Singh Barriar
Haseenjit Kaur Khaira
Jeshreen Kaur Khaira
Deepak Singh Barriar
Anil Singh Barriar
Amardev Singh Khaira
Great grandchild: Jasveer Ray Barriar
Saskaar / Cremation: 1 pm, 14 February 2020 (Friday), at Kebun Teh Crematorium, Johor Bahru
Cortège timing: Cortège leaves from 11, Jalan Tembusu 26, Taman Bukit Rinting, 81750 Masai, JB at 12pm, 14 February 2020
Path da Bhog: 29 February 2020 (Saturday), from 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru
Contact:
Jagveer Singh Barriar (+6019-7199150)
Prabhdeep Singh Barriar (+6016-7149185)
| Entry: 13 Feb 2020 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |