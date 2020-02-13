Satinder Kaur (1934-2020), Masai, Johor

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 1 pm, 14 February 2020 (Friday), at Kebun Teh Crematorium, Johor Bahru Cortège leaves from 11, Jalan Tembusu 26, Taman Bukit Rinting, 81750 Masai, JB at 12pm | Malaysia

SATINDER KAUR D/O GURDIAL SINGH

(25 February 1934 – 12 February 2020)

Born in 1934 in Punjab, Satinder Kaur moved to Malaysia in the year 1948. Married to the late Major Daljit Singh, she was blessed with 2 children, 7 grandchildren and a great-grandchild. An amazing person at heart, she had been the pillar of her family and was always a source of inspiration and support for her family and friends. While her soul has finally rested and she is finally reunited with her loving husband, her presence will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Village: Nathuwala

Husband: Late Major Daljit Singh

Children / Spouses:

Shirinjeet Kaur Rai / Terlochan Singh

Kirinjeet Kaur Rai

Grandchildren:

Jagveer Singh Barriar / Ramonna anak Alek

Prabhdeep Singh Barriar

Haseenjit Kaur Khaira

Jeshreen Kaur Khaira

Deepak Singh Barriar

Anil Singh Barriar

Amardev Singh Khaira

Great grandchild: Jasveer Ray Barriar

Saskaar / Cremation: 1 pm, 14 February 2020 (Friday), at Kebun Teh Crematorium, Johor Bahru

Cortège timing: Cortège leaves from 11, Jalan Tembusu 26, Taman Bukit Rinting, 81750 Masai, JB at 12pm, 14 February 2020

Path da Bhog: 29 February 2020 (Saturday), from 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru

Contact:

Jagveer Singh Barriar (+6019-7199150)

Prabhdeep Singh Barriar (+6016-7149185)

