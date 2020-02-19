Woman jailed for lying to police about being molested by Singapore landlord – Report

A 20-year-old female tenant who quarrelled with her landlord lied to policemen that he had molested her in the shower, a court heard, reports Yahoo Singapore.

Lovedeep Kaur claimed that her 26-year-old landlord had squeezed her breasts, slid his hand down to her buttocks and told her to have sex with him. As a result, Simranjeet Singh was arrested and spent the night in a police lock-up.

At the State Courts on Wednesday (19 February), Kaur, an Indian national, was jailed for 10 days. She pleaded guilty to one charge of giving false information to a public servant, the report added.