Karamjit Singh Thind (1949-2020), Ulu Yam Bahru

AKHAND PATH & ANTIM ARDAS: Akand Path commences 28 February (Friday) to 1 March (Sunday). Sehaj Path Da Bhog and Antim Ardaas at 12 noon on Sunday 1 March, followed by Guru Ka Langar, at Gurdwara Sahib Sant Baba Vir Singh Ji, Ulu Yam Bahru, Selangor | Malaysia

SARDAR KARAMJIT SINGH THIND

[ 1949 – 2020 ]

Dear Family & Friends,

Sardar Karamjit Singh Thind was the youngest son of Toki Sham Singh Thind and Mata Nand Kaur of Ulu Yam Bahru, Selangor.

Karamjit’s source of strength was his faith and his drive for education. He was a brilliant ambassador of education and for shaping one’s analytical and global leadership skills. He found his passion in educating the world’s underprivileged children to empower them to succeed and uplift their lives.

In following his heart and passion, Karamjit’s commitment was steadfast in encouraging sponsorship of life-transforming education of less fortunate children at one of India’s top institutions, the Akal Academy, Kalgidhar Trust, Baru Sahib. He was one of the UK’s leading advocates in the education of such children and the ‘Educate to Save’ initiative.

Karamjit’s memories and his legacy for education continue to live in our hearts.

May Waheguru Ji bless you all for keeping us in your thoughts and prayers throughout this difficult time.

Please accept this as our personal invitation to participate in the Akhand Path and Path Da Bhog.

With heartfelt thanks from and deeply missed by:

Wife: Satinder Kaur Thind

Daughter: Simanjeet Kaur Thind

Son in law: Fannar Haraldsson

Son: Sahib Singh Thind

Grandson: Baltasar Singh Thind Fannarsson

Siblings:

Late Sardar Gurbaksh Singh and Late Harbhajan Kaur

Late Gurbachan Kaur and Late Giani Lakshman Singh

Late Jit Kaur and Late Harbans Singh

Late Gagjit Singh and Puraman Kaur

Late Charan Singh and Gurmeet Kaur

Nephews, Nieces, Great nephews and Great nieces.

Contact:

Manmohanjit Singh Thind – 012 377 0405

Pardeep Singh Thind – 016 211 9911

| Entry: 24 Feb 2020 | Source: Family