Sarnkor @ Swaran Kaur (1929-2020), Kampar

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 12.00 pm, 26 Feb 2020 (Wed), at Kampar Sikh Crematorium. Cortège leaves from No. 755, Mambang Di Awan, Kampar at 11.30am. PATH DABHOG: 7 March 2020 (Saturday), 10am - 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Kampar | Malaysia

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Jayhaa Cheeree Likhi-aa, Tayhaa Hukam Kamaahi, Ghalay Aavah Naankaa, Saday Uthee Jaahi

SARNKOR @ SWARAN KAUR D/O DIAL SINGH

(9.4.1929 – 25.2.2020)

Village: Tarn Taran.

Husband: Late Nand Singh s/o Jiwan Singh (Retd HA, Kampar Hospital)

Children, Spouses, grandchildrens & great grandchildrens.

Contact:

Harcharan Singh (019-3172921)

Jit Singh (016-5947905)

CDR (R) Keshvinder Singh (012-5982393)

| Entry: 25 Feb 2020 | Source: Family