Sarnkor @ Swaran Kaur (1929-2020), Kampar

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
Jayhaa Cheeree Likhi-aa, Tayhaa Hukam Kamaahi, Ghalay Aavah Naankaa, Saday Uthee Jaahi
SARNKOR @ SWARAN KAUR D/O DIAL SINGH
(9.4.1929 – 25.2.2020)
Village: Tarn Taran.
Husband: Late Nand Singh s/o Jiwan Singh (Retd HA, Kampar Hospital)
Children, Spouses, grandchildrens & great grandchildrens.
Saskaar / Cremation: 12.00 pm, 26 Feb 2020 (Wed), at Kampar Sikh Crematorium
Cortège timing: Cortège leaves from No. 755, Mambang Di Awan, Kampar at 11.30am, 26 Feb 2020 (Wed)
Path da Bhog: 7 March 2020 (Saturday), 10am – 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Kampar. Guru ka Langar to be served thereafter
Contact:
Harcharan Singh (019-3172921)
Jit Singh (016-5947905)
CDR (R) Keshvinder Singh (012-5982393)
