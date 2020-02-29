Nairobi railway gurdwara in 1950s

Sital Singh Sitara addressing the Sikh congregation at Gurudwara Sahib Railway Landhies (Nairobi, Kenya) in the 1950s. Seated from left to right are Taru Singh, Sewa Singh, Bhags Singh, Maggar Singh and Udham Singh Matharu.

The tin-sheet structured Gurdwara – one of Africa’s oldest standing Gurudwaras – was built within the living quarters were the Sikhs who worked in the Kenya Railways resided. Built in 1903, the Sikhs pictured here are probably the earliest pioneers ever photographed in Nairobi.

The frontage in totality no longer exists, owing to improvements over the decades, though one can still witness some surviving remnants like the corrugated sheets, signage and carvings within the existing structure. The Gurudwara Sahib is protected by the Kenya Government and gazetted as a place of religious and national importance, and a heritage of Kenya. The only other Gurudwara in Kenya that shares the same status is Gurudwara Kericho Sahib.

Gurudwara Sahib Railway Landhies is active to this day and improvements to its surroundings continue to be done with the patronage of the Nairobi county government. – Adapted from Kenyankalasingha Facebook page