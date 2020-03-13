PJ gurdwara suspends programmes for Covid-19

By Asia Samachar | MALAYSIA |
Petaling Jaya gurdwara is suspending all programmes until Wednesday (18 March) as a close relative of one of its staff was hospitalised for suspected Covid-19.
The gurdwara, located next to the Tun Hussein Onn Eye Hospital, will also suspend daily serving of langgar (meals) which usually attracts a good crowd of foreign workers and students.
“Decision whether to proceed with private functions will be left with the familiy concerned,” according to a statement from the Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya (GSPJ) released today.
The gurdwara will also sanitise the office and its gurdwara complex.
RELATED STORY:
Singapore gurdwaras take measures to fight coronavirus (Asia Samachar, 16 Feb 2020)
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |