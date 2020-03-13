PJ gurdwara suspends programmes for Covid-19

By Asia Samachar | MALAYSIA |

Petaling Jaya gurdwara is suspending all programmes until Wednesday (18 March) as a close relative of one of its staff was hospitalised for suspected Covid-19.

The gurdwara, located next to the Tun Hussein Onn Eye Hospital, will also suspend daily serving of langgar (meals) which usually attracts a good crowd of foreign workers and students.

“Decision whether to proceed with private functions will be left with the familiy concerned,” according to a statement from the Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya (GSPJ) released today.

The gurdwara will also sanitise the office and its gurdwara complex.

