Gurdwara shutdown affects Sikh weddings, bhogs (death prayers)

While the Sikh community appreciates the steps taken by the Government to contain the coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic,

some leeway to essential ceremonies such weddings and Bhog [ death prayers] should be allowed on a bear minimal scale at Gurdwaras (Sikh temples).

Normal weddings are on grand scale with gatherings and feasting. Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (Persatuan Sikh Malaysia) request that the weddings that have been fixed, be allowed to carry on with JUST THE TWO FAMILIES involved and without the feast. The Gurdwara ceremony would not take more than HALF an HOUR.

Likewise death prayers that are also fixed at Gurdwaras be allowed with ONLY THE FAMILY involved without feasting. This ceremony would not take more than 40 minutes.

The families that have already fixed the dates would very much appreciate it in difficult times like this. At the same time it will not affect the overall precautions taken by the government.

The Sikh Community appreciates the quick and timely decision taken by the Government.

Santokh Singh Randhawa,

President, Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (KDM).

[KDM is an Ipoh-based national Sikh organisation that, among others, supports some 42 Punjabi Education Centres (PECs) nationwide to teache the Punjabi language on weekends]