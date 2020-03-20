As Covid-19 spreads, Sikhs step forward in London, Melbourne, Kuala Lumpur and other cities

By Asia Samachar Team | NEWS |

When the going gets tough, the tough gets going.

As people the world over reel under pressure from the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Sikhs have come forward to do their little bit for all those in need.

Small bands of Sikh groups have sprung up in far flung places like Melbourne, Kuala Lumpur, London and Cardiff to deliver food to needy who are stranded in their homes. They are especially ready to help the elderly and those unable to move for specific reasons.

As ordered by the government, gurdwaras and other places of worship in Malaysia are closed. But one gurdwara in Subang, Selangor, have decided to keep their service motto running.

They shared the following message via the social media:

Sewa – Meal Deliveries from Gurdwara Sahib Subang

Are you in Covid-19 isolation?

Are you unable to cook your own meals due to age or other disabilities?

If yes to both of the above, do you want meals delivered from Gurdwara Sahib Subang?

If yes, call Amanjeet Singh @ 019 320 3854

Amrick Singh @ +60 12-538 9061

Harjindar Kaur @ +60 16-267 9669

Harjit Singh +60 16-916 6979

Pl Note

1. A simple interview will be conducted by phone to confirm eligibility.

2. Food will be delivered on your door-step in disposable containers.

3. All social distancing protocols shall be observed.

Together in the Guru’s path

Their willingness to serve caught the attention of popular Malaysian blogger Syed Akbar Ali who blogs at Syed Outside the Box.

“Amanjeet Singh, Amrick Singh, Harjindar Kaur, Harjit Singh – ‘Allahuma Solli Alaikum‘ may Allah shower all his support upon you. You are undertaking a great responsibility. Please take care of your own health and safety,” he blogged.

In Melbourne, a group of Sikhs have done something similar. In a recent Facebook entry, Sikh Volunteers Australia (SVA) said: “During this crisis period, Sikh Volunteers Australia is starting FREE FOOD HOME DELIVERY SERVICE for TWO weeks from tomorrow 18th March.”

This band of Sikh are no strangers to providing selfless service. As with the other Sikh groups, it is inspired by the concept of seva or selfless service as propounded by the Sikh teaching.

SVA members did their part in helping out as the Australia recently faced its worst bush fires. In December 2019, as fire raged through Melbourne’s far east, 10 SVA members packed a van with food and water and headed from their base in Devon Meadows, in Melbourne’s south east, toward the smoke. See here.

They have been distributing food to the needy twice a week for some years now. The volunteers have taken time out to attend food handling training courses.

SVA was founded by the burgeoning Sikh community in Melbourne’s south east about six years ago. It established a free food service in 2017 and now regularly helps feed homeless people in the municipalities of Casey and Frankston.

Their motto is “In the Service of Humanity”. Their volunteers are also guided by ‘Love all & Share all’.

Their gesture and actions are well-received by one and all.

“You restore my faith that humans can still be kind and compassionate,” Jess Li commented on the SVA Facebook page. “It’s evident by the way most of our country is behaving that we have lost our way and really show little care and respect for the vulnerable members of the community. Thank you for leading the way.”

“U guys are living legends, thabks for all you do for our community. So selfless. All of you should be so proud,” said Kc Jai Mcfl.

Another gurdwara in Kuala Lumpur has decided that it will continue to serve food to the needy, but with a twist to ensure compliance with the Covid-19 rulings.

“Due to Covid19, and in accordance with guidance received from the relevant authorities, Langgar will be provided as packed meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Those who require can collect from the Gurdwara,” according to a social media update from Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa. “During this trying times, it is important that those in need are served when they need it most.”

They will distribute breakfast between 7.30am to 8.30am, lunch from 12pm to 1.30pm, and dinner from 7pm to 8pm.

And below is another message of another group in Subang, led by Joe Mohinder Singh.

SS14 Community Action Group Help Line Volunteers

1. Joe M Singh +60122037990

2. Devinder +60193088958

3 Janet +60182217171

4. Vimal +60122217171

5. Suresh +60102978490

6. Encik Saha +60 16-271 9965

7. Tony Tan +60122082710

8. Siva +60 19-232 7998

