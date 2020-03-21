300 Indians stranded at KLIA, hungry and no where to go

"We've been here for the past three days," said one man who said he was from Gujarat. In the video seen by Asia Samachar, he was sitting on the floor beside a child and a lady, presumably his wife and child.

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Close to 300 Indians from various states, including Kerala, Gujarat and Punjab, are stranded at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) since the last days.

At least one local Sikh-based non-government organisation (NGO) is known to have approached them to provide food since some of them, via a video was shared via the social media, had said that they were out of pocket money with no where to go.

“We’ve been here for the past three days,” said one man who said he was from Gujarat. In the video seen by Asia Samachar, he was sitting on the floor beside a child and a lady, presumably his wife and child.

The Indians remain stranded at the airport as India observes a lockdown and prepares to suspend all international arrivals starting March 22, reported TNN. This is connected to moves to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“I returned to my accommodation in Nilai after we didn’t hear from the Indian mission about any evacuation plan. There are 300 people stuck at the airports. It’s only some NGOs who are providing us food,” the report quoted medical student Mahima Gupta.

Gupta was said to have traveled to Malaysia for an internship. Her return was scheduled for April but said she was now desperate to return home .

Official sources said India was trying to work out the logistics for evacuation. Indian high commissioner Mridul Kumar interacted with some of the stranded Indians at the main KL airport, according to the report.

A MESSAGE FROM ONE NGO AT WORK

300 Indian Nationals are stranded at KLIA airport with no way to return at the moment for the last few days.

The Malaysian Indian High Commission haven’t made any arrangements for their meals, lodging or return flights as per yet.

Sanggat from Gurdwara Sahib Subang have been catering daily meals for them, however the cost is increasing and we need to appeal for donations to continue supporting them until a permanent solution is found.

Earlier, PTI reported on Tuesday (17 March) that at least 300 Keralites, including students – who had come from various countries including Philippines, Cambodia and Malaysia – were stranded at KLIA following cancellation of flights to India due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are students from Philippines. We are stranded since the past few hours as many flights have been cancelled,” it quoted one group of them.

“We cannot go back to Philippines and neither the Indian government is prepared to take us. We are trying to contact Indian officials. None of us want to go back to Philippines,” a woman student said in a video telecast by various channels, according to the report.