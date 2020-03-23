Covid-19: Punjab under lockdown, Akal Takht asks Sikhs to help

There will be no public transport services, including operation of taxis and auto-rickshaws, except transport of all kinds to and from hospitals, airports, railway stations, bus terminals in Punjab and Haryana.

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

Punjab and parts of neighbouring Haryana has been placed under lockdown from today (23 March) till 31 March as they authorities try to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

At the same time, Akal Takht has urged Sikhs organisations to extend help to those in need and asked gurdwaras to prepare accommodation for quarantine purposes.

Punjab, the Union Territory of Chandigarh and parts of Haryana is under a lockdown today (23 March) as the authorities try to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the novel coronavirus which is expected to start hitting hard various part of India.

The Haryana government notified lockdown in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Panchkula till March 31, with all essential and emergency services allowed to operate, reports TNN.

During the lockdown, all commercial establishments, shops and factories would remain closed except those dealing in essential commodities such as food, grocery and medicines. Other essential services such as water supply, sanitation, electricity, banks, ATMs would be maintained, the report quoted unnamed officials.

There will be no public transport services, including operation of taxis and auto-rickshaws, except transport of all kinds to and from hospitals, airports, railway stations, bus terminals in Punjab and Haryana.

In Punjab, the department of transport might operate a few services of state transport undertaking to ensure essential services, it added. All inter-state bus services would remain shut in Punjab and Haryana. All public transport service would also remain suspended in UT Chandigarh.

Punjab and Haryana have so far reported 21 and 12 positive cases of coronavirus respectively, while in Chandigarh, the number of positive cases is six, according to the report.

In a statement yesterday, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said Sikh organisations and gurdwaras can offer assistance in the form of food and medicine.

One group that was mentioned in the letter was foreign students.

“If needed, keep gurdwara accommodation ready for quarantine,” he said in the one-page letter letter.

In the letter, he also said: “Listen and accept the advice of the governments and health professionals in your country. And apart from daily maryada of the gurdwara, all smagams should be cancelled for at least 2 weeks.

“Every Sikh family should stay in their homes, read paath, and do ardas before Akal Purakh for Sarbat da Bhalla, the welfare of all. Please self-quarantine.

“In the Sikh faith we do not believe in false practices and rituals, taking this into mind, stay away from false rumours and at all times have full faith in Akal Purakh Vaheguru.”

