Malaysia extends partial lockdown till Vaisakhi Day, India imposes total lockdown

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Malaysia has extended the partial lockdown called movement control order (MCO) until 14 April, the day Sikhs celebrate Vaisakhi.

In a televised address today (25 March), Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced said the move comes on heels of a spike in Covid-19 positive cases.

On its part, India has imposed a 21-day total lockdown which also ends on 14 April as it attempts to battle the spread of the novel coronavirus which has caused close to 19,000 deaths attributed to the virus.

“There will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes,” India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a televised address yesterday.

Neighbouring Pakistan, which had almost twice as many confirmed cases as of Monday evening, have also imposed sweeping restrictions, although the government has stopped short of imposing a nationwide lockdown. However, several provinces have announced them independently. The army is being brought in to help enforce the restrictions, reports BBC.

RELATED STORY: Sidhu Brothers trucks busy delivering cooking oil under partial lockdown (Asia Samachar, 24 March 2020)