Need help or feeling lonely in Penang? Call Penang gurdwara helpline

We have keeping in touch with some of our senior citizens and single mothers. It is tough for some - Penang gurdwara's Sukhveer Kaur

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

A Penang gurdwara has set-up a helpline for anyone needing help to purchase groceries and delivery or undergoing emotional distress as Malaysians face a partial lockdown in its battle against Covid-19.

Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang (WGSP) secretary Sukhveer Kaur said the helpline, manned by volunteers, will operate from 7am to 7pm.

“We have keeping in touch with some of our senior citizens and single mothers. It is tough for some,” she told Asia Samachar in a telephone conversation.

“People need to lookout for each other. People can be lonely. At times, my call is the only call that they have received. So, do make a call to a friend or family now.”

She said WGSP has also written to the state health department if there was a need for vegetarian food for the staff or patients.

The gurdwara has stopped serving langgar at its premises to comply with the government instruction, but it is preparing food to be distributed to the needy.

The helpline will assist in provision of langgar (food), those undergoing emotional distress, feeling lonely in isolation, feeling unwell or needing help with purchasing groceries and delivery.

“We will continue to operate and offer our sewa in these challenging times to those in need,” she said in a message shared via the social media. Sewa refers to selfless service, one of the cornerstones of the teachings of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh faith.

At the same time, Sukhveer has cautioned people not to fall prey to bogus operators asking for donations in the name of serving the needy.

WGSP HELPLINE NUMBERS: 012 4234177 | 012 4300497 | 019 412 2366

OTHER HELPLINE NUMERS:

Sneham Malaysia: 1-800-22-5757 (4pm-8pm daily). Emotional support and awareness for suicide prevention

Women Centre for Change: Penang 011-310 84001, 016-428 7265; Seberang Perai 016-439 0698, 016-4180342; Whatsapp: 016-4480342 (Counselling for women, children in crisis). Time: 9am-9pm, until 14 April 2020.

All Women’s Action Society (AWAM): To speak on the phone, you can email them at telenita@awam.org.my and they will call you back, or reach Awam on Awam on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for a quick chat.

Befrienders KL: 03-7956-8145

Sisters in Islam: 011-2370 1006 (Hotline/Whatsapp)

Women’s Aid Organisation: – 03-7956-3488 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA at 018-988-8058

