Cruelty on Sikh society

This act in Afghanistan has been very saddening. The world body and the social NGO need to increase steps to look into the cry of these minority group living in consistent fear and suppression. - DR B. S. BAINS

By Dr. B.S. Bains | OPINION |

Countries with religious sovereignty need to be more sensitive with their minority society who are born to different religious families. Not forgetting they too contribute to the history of the nation for years. They cannot be eliminated from their social fabric.

Afghanistan’s recent killing has been brutal. The undercurrent of these countries does not bring about peace and harmony in the social set-up. Rather it is a pseudo projection to the world, of them being harmonious and in parity.

The mighty sovereignty of these countries has a wave of somehow converting the minority in which ever method possible. There are enough evidence around the world of this act. This act in Afghanistan has been very saddening. The world body and the social NGO need to increase steps to look into the cry of these minority group living in consistent fear and suppression.

The Sikh Empire under the rule of Maharaja Ranjit Singh extended from Delhi to Afghanistan, during the early half of the 19th Century. With the fall of the Sikh Empire and under British Rule, till today, the Sikh Community, in that continent suffer social discrimination and are marginalized by the sovereign rulings. There are numerous incidence to this statement if you do an Internet search.

The Punjabi race is a hard working race and the Sikhs of Punjab are the brave, focused, never interrupting and self-made society with strong teachings and self-discipline by their Gurus. They are the asset to any society they live in on this planet. They stand up even stronger each time they faced a social catastrophe.

Dr Balwant Singh Bains is a Malaysia-based kirtan enthusiast and a practicing physiotherapist with a chain of physiotherapy clinics. He is also a chief senior consultant royal physiotherapist