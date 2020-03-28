Khalsa Dharmak Sabha provides take-away langgar

To ensure no bouncing or crowding at the langgar collection point, sanggat is advised to collect the langgar packs and immediately move on - SARBJIT SINGH

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

A Singapore gurdwara will continue providing langgar, or free vegetarian meals, in take-away packs at designated timing.

Khalsa Dharmak Sabha (KDS), located at 18 Niven Road, made the decision in view of the Singapore government’s latest measures to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus Covid-19.

“Given that several of our sanggat are in need or langgar, we will continue to pack langgar in takeaway boxes tor you to take away. Howewer, instead of collection at the langgar hall, the takeaway langgar will now be served at the entry gate,” KDB president Sarbjit Singh in a statement.

“To ensure no bouncing or crowding at the langgar collection point, sanggat is advised to collect the langgar packs and immediately move on to consume the langgar at your home, ofﬁce, or school. Do not hang around and crowd outside the Gurdwara.”

Langgar can be collected between the following three windows: 7am-9am, 11.30am-2.30pm, and 7pm-8pm.

KDS was established in1923.

In a joint meeting on 26 March, Singapore’s Co-ordinating Council of Sikh Institutions (CCSI) advised all gurdwaras to cancel all congregational prayers and gatherings, effective 27 March, in line with the government’s Covid-19 instructions.

It was decided that gurdwaras to suspend all programmes, including family sponsored and group programs, until 30 April.

Gurdwaras would remain open for private worship limited to 10 people at any one time, the council said.