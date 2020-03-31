Malaysian gurdwaras provide dry ration, cash assistance

Tatt Khalsa and Selayang come forward to assist congregation members as Malaysia observes nationwide partial lockdown

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

At least two Malaysian gurdwaras have launched some form of assistance to families impact by the partial lockdown due to the novel coronavirus.

Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor (TKDS) has announced cash assistance while Gurdwara Sahib Selayang Baru (GSBB) is providing dry ration to the needy.

On its part, TKDS is giving a one-off lump sum payment of RM200 to RM300 to each family affected.

With the movement control order (MCO) in place, it anticipated that some Sikh brothers and sisters will be in need for assistance especially for those earning daily wages or those unemployed.

“We’ve got more than 20 people registering in the first hour of announcing it,” TKDS volunteer told Asia Samachar.

The contact persons for the TKDS scheme are its secretary Hardev Kaur (017-3312832) and Raina Kiran (012-2740949), or Whatsapp Ranmit (019-2835345) or Mehendar (012-3116065).

The gurdwara’s welfare committe will assess applications by phone and credit the said payment to their bank accounts directly. Those currently receiving aid under the gurdwara’s welfare scheme cannot apply.

In Selayang, GSBB is providing dry ration to needy Sikh families for their daily consumption until the lifting of the MCO. The distribution will be done between 11am and 12pm daily.

The items distributed are atta, rice, allu, gandey, lesen, three varieties of dhall, kaley sholay, cha patti, condensed milk, sugar, salt, masaley, curry powder, haldi, chili powder and jeera.

# Your gurdwara is helping too? Wonderful. Please share the details and we will update the Sanggat. Whatsapp to +6017-3351399.