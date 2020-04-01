Medical frontliner in New York

By Asia Samachar Team | UNITED STATES |

Dr Neelkamal Kaur Randhawa, a hospitalist working with Covid-19 patients on ground zero in New York. She is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center Einstein Campus. Located primarily located in Bronx, NY, she has 16 years of experience. Her specialties include internal medicine.

As the world celebrates Doctors Day, we share yet another photo of our real heroes on the ground.

