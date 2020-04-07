Harpal Singh Thind (1990 – 2020), Seremban

PATH DA BHOG: 12 April 2020 (Sunday), at 10 am, at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban (Due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), the family has been advised to keep this as a private affair. Our sincere apologies for that) | Malaysia
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
HARPAL SINGH THIND A/L PARAMJEET SINGH THIND
(27.8.1990 – 31.3.2020)
Parents: Sardar Paramjeet Singh Thind & Mata Harminder Kaur
Siblings / Spouses:
Kiranjit Kaur & Harjit Singh
Jasvinder Kaur & Harvinder Singh
Inderjit Singh & Ravinder Kaur
Jespreet Kaur & Ranjeet Singh
Sabrina Kaur
Also missed by beloved nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.
Saskaar (cremation) was held on 1 April 2020
Path Da Bhog: 12 April 2020 (Sunday), at 10 am, at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban
Due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), the family has been advised to keep this as a private affair. Our sincere apologies for that.
Contacts:
Inderjit Singh : 014 9922027
Sabrina Kaur : 016 9041583
Entry: 7 April 2020 | Source: Family
