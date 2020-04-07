Harpal Singh Thind (1990 – 2020), Seremban

PATH DA BHOG: 12 April 2020 (Sunday), at 10 am, at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban (Due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), the family has been advised to keep this as a private affair. Our sincere apologies for that.

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

HARPAL SINGH THIND A/L PARAMJEET SINGH THIND



(27.8.1990 – 31.3.2020)

Parents: Sardar Paramjeet Singh Thind & Mata Harminder Kaur

Siblings / Spouses:

Kiranjit Kaur & Harjit Singh

Jasvinder Kaur & Harvinder Singh

Inderjit Singh & Ravinder Kaur

Jespreet Kaur & Ranjeet Singh

Sabrina Kaur

Also missed by beloved nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Saskaar (cremation) was held on 1 April 2020

Contacts:

Inderjit Singh : 014 9922027

Sabrina Kaur : 016 9041583

| Entry: 7 April 2020 | Source: Family