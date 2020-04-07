Pakistan touch to Malaysia’s first local Punjabi movie

The soundtrack done in Karachi, movie director Arjin Uppal told Asia Samachar

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

The soundtrack of Rabba Mereya, Malaysia’s first locally-produced Punjabi telemovie set to go on the air on Monday (13 April), was put together in Pakistan.

“We got the recording done in Karachi,” movie director Arjin Uppal told Asia Samachar.

It was sung by Pakistani singer Gul Khan who has performed in Kuala Lumpur in the past.

‘Rabba Mereya’ will premier at pay-per-view broadcaster Astro on Monday as Sikhs celebrate Vaisakhi (Astro Vaanavil Ch201, 9pm, 13 April 2020. In Malaysia, you can download Astro Go app and register a free account to watch for free during this MCO).

Produced by Sri Saheb Production Sdn Bhd, the movie features Avinder Singh, Hemant Shergil, Navinder Kaur, Gurvinder Singh and Malkit Kaur.

