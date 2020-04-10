Malaysia extends partial lockdown to 28 April

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

The movement control order has been extended a second time to April 28.

Malaysia is extending an on-going movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19 to April 28.

In a live telecast announcement, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said MCO, originally imposed from 18 March to 14 April, has helped to contain the spread of the infection.

“If the trend continues to drop, we can curb it from spreading, but we cannot take it easy…The extension is to allow health workers to curb the pandemic,” he said.

Aside from reiterating the sacrifices of frontliners from medical and security personnel, Muhyiddin also thanked individuals who have sent food parcels to the frontliners without expecting any returns. “They are great individuals,” he said.

However, some quarters have raised the question on the lack of testing for the population.

