Malaysia further extends partial lockdown to 12 May

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Malaysia’s movement control order (MCO) to break the Covid-19 spread has been ententes to 12 May, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced in a live address today (23 April).

The partial lockdown was first implemented on 18 March 2020.

On Tuesday (21 April), neighbouring Singapore announced the extension of its its partial lockdown by four weeks to June 1.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made the announcement amidst the backdrop of a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, mostly among the city state’s migrant worker community.

In both countries, as with many others, people are no longer freely able to visit places of worship.

Gurdwaras have been out of bound for congregational prayers and events in both countries.

However, many of the gurdwaras are actively providing meals and other assistance to the needy.

