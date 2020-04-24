Time to flip some prevailing ideas

We need to abandon current economic models that privilege personal success at the expense of a more collective inclusive approach. - GURNAM SINGH

By Gurnam Singh | OPINION |

I think many organisations from all communities and faith groups are doing amazing charitable work across the world during the coronavirus crisis. However, as as Sikh I am especially pleased, but not surprised, by the way the global diaspora community has responded during these troubling times.

In this video clip, we hear about the amazing service being provided by the Sikhs of Delhi, where many poor people and migrant labourers have been abandoned by the Indian State. By taking food/langar out of the Gurdwaras, to the people and serving irrespective of caste, race, creed simply reinforces for me the practical socialist and revolutionary ideals of Sikhi.

But, this kind of voluntary community service can only be a stop gap measure and what really needs to happen, in the mid and long term, if for all nations of the world, but the wealthy ones in particular, to reflect on the actions of these volunteers and radically change their policies. We need to abandon the current economic models that privilege personal success at the expense of a more collective inclusive approach. The prime function of a nation state should to safeguard the health of the people and not the wealth of the few. What we have seen with the enormous outpouring of kindness and care form almost everybody is the true human spirit that has been for so many decades emasculated by neoliberal economic models. We need to flip the idea that wealth creation is a prerequisite for good health and welfare and to that health of the people is not only a moral imperative but key to economic success. Despite the terror of the coronavirus, rediscovering our caring side. And for a brief moment we appear to have put aside our prejudices and began to see each other as fellow human beings and not as strangers or ‘Others’. And as car and plane journeys have been dramatically reduced, we are experiencing the sights and sounds of nature like never before! So perhaps some good might come out of this crisis and we will come to realise what is really does matter for us as, both individuals and as a human race. But if we don’t learn by this experience and change the way we run society, then I shudder to think where we might end up post coronavirus!

[Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK. He can be contacted at Gurnam.singh.1@warwick.ac.uk]

