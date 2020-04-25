Singapore’s first Sikh arrival documentary now on Zee TV

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

Unlike many from other communities from the diaspora, the Sikhs in Singapore can trace their origin on the island to a single man – the ‘saint soldier’ from Punjab, Bhai Maharaj Singh.

The story of this amazing man is captured in the documentary ‘The Saint Soldier’ which will be aired on Zee TV on 3 May. The broadcast covers 18 countries, including Thailand (10am), Singapore (11am), Malaysia (1pm) and Australia (AEST 1pm).

Hailed as one of the most ‘wanted’ men during the 19th century Anglo-Sikh wars, freedom fighter Bhai Maharaj Singh was sent to Singapore as a state prisoner in 1850, after his infamous arrest by the British.

More than 160 years since his death, he is still remembered, and revered. From the pulses of Punjab to the lion city, and beyond – what keeps the ‘saint soldier’s’ memorial thriving along Singapore’s Jalan Bukit Merah?

A film by Uptake Media and directed by Upneet Kaur-Nagpal, the documentary is said to be a fascinating story of a humble disciple’s journey to a warrior, and a saint – one that weaves a captivating tale infusing Indian, British colonial and Singaporean narratives.

