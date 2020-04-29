Malaysian Gurdwaras Council on world’s largest saroop

It is within MGC knowledge that Sdr. Awtar Singh, the President of Gurdwara Sahib Puchong had met with the Akal Takht Jathedar then Singh Sahib Giani Gurbachan Singh Ji. Acting on the advice of Akal Takht Jathedar, the Gurdwara Sahib Puchong committee does not allow any Sanggat member to go in to “Matha Tekh” but can do “Darshan” of the Holy SGGSJ through the mirrors from the Gurdwara’s corridor. Only the Granthi Sahiban go into the small Darbar to do Sewa with Sharda and as per Sikh Rehet Maryada.