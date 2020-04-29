Malaysian Gurdwaras Council on world’s largest saroop

LETTER | MALAYSIA |
Malaysian Gurdwaras Council (MGC) letter with regards to the oversized Guru Granth Sahib at the Puchong gurdwara. The letter was confirmed the sender.
Ref: MGC/OF/282/05(11-20)
To: All Gurdwaras
President, Gurdwara Sahib
……………………………
Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh
Sardar Ji / Sardarni Jio,
Subject: Largest Sroop of Holy Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji
- There have recently been many comments in the blogs relating to the above matter. Many comments are clearly unjustified and are made according to the perception of the individual and the facts one has.
- For instance, a video clip by GURSEWAK SINGH has been widely circulated. It makes allegations that Sdr. Awtar Singh, President of Gurdwara Sahib Puchong had collected more that 2 “Crores” from the Project. This is inaccurate as no collection of RM1,000/= per Ang of SGGSJ was done.
- This project by Gurdwara Sahib Puchong started in 2010. At that time there were some complaints which were addressed. This project was undertaken by the Gurdwara Sahib committee and the Sanggat of Puchong.
- The MGC Religious committee on coming to know of the Project had considered the matter at its Meeting held in July 2011. All the Pros and Cons were considered including that the Project was started by the Sanggat of Puchong after having done Ardas and taken the Hukamnama.
- The MGC Religious committee further had taken note of fact that at the moment the Holy SGGSJ’s Sroop is found in different sizes, that is:
- Those printed and published under authority of the SGPC, Amritsar more than one size.
- There is the smallest Holy SGGSJ in the world which is hardly 4”X6”.
- There are handwritten Sroop of Holy SGGSJ. The one installed at Amritsar is about 6 feet wide and weighs 45 kilograms, the one installed at Freemont, America is about 7 feet wide and weighs 84 kilograms. Its installation was officially done by the Jathedar of Akal Takht.
- On the further advise of the MGC Religious Committee a letter dated 02 August 2011 was written to Akal Takht Jathedar then Singh Sahib Giani Gurbachan Singh Ji. A copy of this letter is attached as Appendix-A.
- The whole History of this Largest Saroop of the Holy SGGSJ was stated in the letter including fact that this Project is by the Sanggat of Puchong which was undertaken after doing Ardas and taking Hukamnama. All the known questions were detailed and explained for the consideration of Akal Takht.
- The letter at the end sought guidance from the Akal Takht. To date no replay has been received.
- It is within MGC knowledge that Sdr. Awtar Singh, the President of Gurdwara Sahib Puchong had met with the Akal Takht Jathedar then Singh Sahib Giani Gurbachan Singh Ji. Acting on the advice of Akal Takht Jathedar, the Gurdwara Sahib Puchong committee does not allow any Sanggat member to go in to “Matha Tekh” but can do “Darshan” of the Holy SGGSJ through the mirrors from the Gurdwara’s corridor. Only the Granthi Sahiban go into the small Darbar to do Sewa with Sharda and as per Sikh Rehet Maryada.
- Two other concerns expressed in the blogs are that (i) there is Moorthi Pooja (ii) there is Beadbi.
- There is no question of any Moorthi Pooja as the Holy SGGSJ’s “Darshan” are done through the mirror from the corridor. This is similar position as those SGGSJ Sroop placed behind glasses in Darbar Sahib compound.
- There is no question of Beadbi as the greatest reverence is given to the Holy SGGSJ as per the Sikh Rehet Maryada.
- Thus, the only issue is “Size of SGGSJ”. There is no question of Beadbi and Moorthi Pooja.
- The MGC understands that the Akal Takht is looking at this matter anew. We welcome whatever decision is made by the Akal Takht that is whether the Holy SGGSJ can continue to remain installed at Gurdwara Sahib Puchong as at present with full reverence being given or any other decision it may make.
The Sanggat will appreciate that the MGC had acted in accordance with the Sikh Rehet Maryada. After advice from its religious Committee had referred the matter to the Akal Takht. We await the decision.
Dhanwad
Signed
Jagir Singh
President, Malaysian Gurdwaras Council
RELATED STORY:
Oversized Guru Granth in Malaysia under scrutiny, again (Asia Samachar, 28 April 2020)
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |
Guru Granth Sahibji is a living guru …
to cage n display our guru is manmukh ..
Will
You as a human sit in that position in a cage like place not moving , not talking , not walking , forever in laying down position be able to take it ..?
Our guru is not an object to be put on display like tour for many to come n ‘tour’ ..
You be in that position n see if you n ur family member could take the torture … wat gives you the right to do a torture like position to our Sikh Living Guru
Pure Manmukh