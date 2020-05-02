We read, you donate

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE | Young Sikh Association – Singapore (YSA) is embarking on an interesting community project as the world grapples with the Covid-19 threat. Many nations across the world, including Singapore and Malaysia, are in partial lockdowns as the authorities work towards containing the spread of the novel coronavirus. “We’re starting this effort to raise funds for ongoing relief efforts,” YSA president Sarabjeet Singh told Asia Samachar. The project involves reading entries from the Singapore at 50 – 50 Sikhs and their Contributions, a YSA book published in 2015 to celebrate Singapore’s 50th birthday (SG50). Launched by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the book features 50 notable Sikhs who have contributed to Singapore’s development and nation-building across various fields. You will find many of the entries from the publication at our website.

Asia Samachar is happy to give this project a boost. Where do you start? Read their entry below.

So all of us at YSA were thinking how we can;

1️⃣ Do something for the community and support COVID19 Relief efforts

2️⃣ Involve and engage our members, partners and friends

3️⃣ Bring hope and even inspiration during this period to others

We are starting a new initiative to raise funds for any and all COVID relief efforts ❤️ During this current period, we recognise that all of us could use some hope and inspiration. One source of hope and inspiration are stories of individuals who overcame adversities, challenges and went on to make significant contributions to nation building in Singapore 🇸🇬😃 And some of these stories are captured in YSA’s SG50 publication, Singapore at 50 – 50 Sikhs and their Contributions📖

Here’s how you can get involved. First, identity a story from the publication that you would like to have read out aloud and for the reader to share some insights on (the complete publication is available online at our website ysas.org). Next, identify and nominate a YSA EXCO member who you would like to read aloud this story. YES YOU READ THAT RIGHT 😍 YSA’s EXCO members will be reading and video recording these stories, and they will also share how these stories inspire and give them hope ❤️ Finally, once you have selected and nominated a YSA EXCO member to read your preferred story, make a donation!

You can make a your donation to YSA account: 2173123363 (United Overseas Bank). Send a picture to confirm your donation to Sharan hp: 9755 5497

All contributions will go to ongoing COVID19 relief efforts by various organisations in the community (e.g. Sikh Welfare Council, Gurdwaras for their Langgar Outreach Programmes) and others that need support 😃💪💪 We look forward to sharing these stories of hope and inspiration, and your support! ❤️🙏

