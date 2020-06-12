Physically challenged Sikh boy designs facemask holder for turbans, tudung

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

If you have been having some problem fixing the facemask onto your turban, help is on your way. At the same time, you will also be giving a boost to a physically challenged Sikh boy who made the facemask holders.

A 11-year old boy, who is deaf and mute since birth, came up with the idea and started producing them. His friends from the Kuala Lumpur gurdwara that he frequents are chipping in to help him to market his product.

PRODUCE DETAILS

1. Colours available: At the moment, Blue and white

2. Sizes: Small and Large (for “dastaar”)

Small: Length – 200 mm, Width – 37mm

Large: Length – 270 mm, Width – 47mm

3. Price: Small = RM2.00, Large = RM2.50 (Excluding delivery charges. However, arrangement can be made to deliver larger quantity to specific Gurdwaras (in KL/ Selangor). Sold minimum 5 pieces in a pack (may mix).Proceeds will be shared with the boy.

4. Customisable, if you wish to have something else besides Khanda or plain. Subject to quantity and design.

5. Product is made of durable plastic

6. To order, call 012-3052355 (WhatsApp preferred). Banking details will be provided.

