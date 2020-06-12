Shinder Kaur (1956-2020), Rawang

SASKAAR / CREMATION: Last respects at our residence (No 37, Jalan TP8, Taman Tun Perak, 48000, Rawang, Selangor). Cremation will be held at 3pm, 12 June 2020 (Friday) at Serendah crematorium | Malaysia
MADAM SHINDER KAUR (RAWANG)
(15.8.1956 – 12.6.2020)
Mdm Shinder Kaur, wife of late Mr Ojagar Singh Rawang, passed away peacefully on 12/6/2020 at 6am, leaving behind
Children:
Harminder Singh
Kalwinder Kaur
Harjinder Singh
Parvinder Singh
Son-in-law: Nesibjeet Singh
Daughters- in- law:
Kavita Kaur
Gurpreet Kaur
Granddaughters: Mayapreet Kaur, Zoyapreet Kaur
Grandsons: Neeraaj Singh, Yuvraaj Singh
Greatly missed by relatives and friends
Last respects to be paid at our residence (No 37, Jalan TP8, Taman Tun Perak, 48000, Rawang, Selangor). Cremation will be held at 3pm, 12 June 2020 (Friday) at Serendah crematorium.
For further information please contact:
Harminder (016-2132915)
Kelly (019-2737675)
Harjinder (012-2165305)
Parvinder (012-2828548)
* We should strictly adhere to the PKPP SOP, as stated below:
– Only 20 people are allowed at any one time
– Visiting for 5-7min
– Please wear face mask and sanitize your hands
– Please maintain social distancing
– Please register your name upon arrival
Thank you for all your love and support during this difficult time.
| Entry: 12 June 2020 | Source: Family
