No entry for children under 12 at Selangor houses of worship

Selangor has allowed non-Muslim houses of worship to reopen tomorrow, provided that all stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP) are in place, reports Bernama.

State Health, Welfare, Women Empowerment and Family Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said the state government adopted the new SOPs issued by the national unity ministry with additional guidelines.

“All are allowed to visit their houses of worship, except those in the high-risk and very high-risk groups.

“Those who are aged above 60 but healthy are allowed to attend religious activities in these houses of worship,” the national news agency quoted her.

Speaking at a press conference in Shah Alam yesterday (18 June), she said the three additional guidelines were the low-risk category; high-risk group category (such as those aged 60 to 69 with illnesses like high blood pressure); and very high-risk category (for people over the age of 70 with chronic illnesses).

Siti Mariah said at this time, children aged under 12 were still not allowed to enter any of the houses of worship in Selangor.

Penang is also adopting the 12-year old restriction, the state’s executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo told a press conference at the Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang (WGSP) yesterday. See here.

All six gurdwaras in Penang were slated to start operating yesterday, along with other places of worship nationwide, as Malaysia relaxes restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

For Selangor, Siti Mariah was reported to have said that officials should be appointed to oversee the movements of worshippers to ensure they adhered to social distancing.

She said the managements should ensure the maximum capacity allowed at any one time was one-third of the area of the houses of worship, taking into account that social distancing of 1.5m was maintained.

“All houses of worship are required to register with the ‘SELangkah (Langkah Masuk Dengan Selamat)’ app for contact tracking purposes and display QR codes at the entrances. No contact or shaking of hands is allowed.”

