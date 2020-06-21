Charan Kour (1939-2020) d/o Late Mulla Singh and Late Balwant Kaur (Singapore)

PATH DA BHOG & ANTHIM ARDAS: 28 June 2020 (Sunday), at 10.00am at Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya, Selangor | Malaysia
CHARAN KOUR D/O LATE MULLA SINGH AND LATE BALWANT KAUR (SINGAPORE)
7.12.1939 – 19.6.2020
Husband: Ir. Harbans Singh (Rtd. TNB)
Children / Spouses:
Sukhwinder Singh/Prem Kaur
Kulwinder Singh
Nalinder Kaur/Gurjit Singh
Grandchildren:
Rajveer Singh
Roshanveer Singh
Priyasha Kaur
Jateender Singh
Dilsimar Kaur
Alvinderjit Singh
Malvinderjit Kaur
Sabreenderjit Kaur
Ashreenderjit Kaur
Brother, brothers-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Cremation was held at Nirvana Memorial Park, Shah Alam on 20 June 2020. Due to Covid-19 situation, the funeral service & cremation was held among immediate family members.
Path da Bhog: 28 June 2020 (Sunday), at 10.00am at Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya, Selangor.
The family wishes to express their heartful thanks to everyone who provided their utmost love, support and advice during the recent bereavement. Our sincere appreciation and heartful thank you.
May Waheguru Ji Bless her soul.
Contact:
Sukhwinder -0133669381
Harjit-0123399868
Harbans-0193347790
| Entry: 21 June 2020 | Source: Family
