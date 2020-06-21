Charan Kour (1939-2020) d/o Late Mulla Singh and Late Balwant Kaur (Singapore)

PATH DA BHOG & ANTHIM ARDAS: 28 June 2020 (Sunday), at 10.00am at Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya, Selangor | Malaysia

CHARAN KOUR D/O LATE MULLA SINGH AND LATE BALWANT KAUR (SINGAPORE)

7.12.1939 – 19.6.2020

Husband: Ir. Harbans Singh (Rtd. TNB)

Children / Spouses:

Sukhwinder Singh/Prem Kaur

Kulwinder Singh

Nalinder Kaur/Gurjit Singh

Grandchildren:

Rajveer Singh

Roshanveer Singh

Priyasha Kaur

Jateender Singh

Dilsimar Kaur

Alvinderjit Singh

Malvinderjit Kaur

Sabreenderjit Kaur

Ashreenderjit Kaur

Brother, brothers-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Cremation was held at Nirvana Memorial Park, Shah Alam on 20 June 2020. Due to Covid-19 situation, the funeral service & cremation was held among immediate family members.

Path da Bhog: 28 June 2020 (Sunday), at 10.00am at Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya, Selangor.

The family wishes to express their heartful thanks to everyone who provided their utmost love, support and advice during the recent bereavement. Our sincere appreciation and heartful thank you.

May Waheguru Ji Bless her soul.

Contact:

Sukhwinder -0133669381

Harjit-0123399868

Harbans-0193347790

| Entry: 21 June 2020 | Source: Family