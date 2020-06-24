Bhag Singh (1946-2020), Advocate & Solicitor / Formerly of Alor Setar

PAATH DA BHOG: 28 June 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Mainduab, Jalan Pudu Lama, KL, 9.45am – 12.00 noon | Malaysia

BHAG SINGH S/O TEJA SINGH

Advocate & Solicitor | Formerly of Alor Setar

(13 Jan 1946 – 13 June 2020)

Village: Abhipur, Dist: Ropar

Wife: Beahro Kaur @ Mukhtiar Kaur

Children:

Meijinder Kaur

Ashvinder Kaur

Siblings / Spouses:

Tara Singh (Port Dickson) Ajmer Kaur (Deceased) Master Ajmer Singh (Ex-HM) Charan Kaur (Charno) Gian Kaur (Deceased) Mohendra Kaur (Deceased) Gurmukh Singh (Deceased) Nasib Kaur Capt Gurdev Singh (India) Piara Singh

Also remembered by nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces and a host of relatives & friends.

Saskaar / Cremation: Funeral took place on 13 June 2020 at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Paath Da Bhog: 28 June 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Mainduab, Jalan Pudu Lama, KL, 9.45am – 12.00 noon

Contact:

012 9102055 (Ajmer)

012 9898940 (Harinder)

Message from the family:

His articles “Law for everyone” which appeared in ‘The Star’ newspaper on a regular basis helped to educate the common man in matters of law. – Master Ajmer Singh

Our dear father is missed very much. We’d like to thank everyone for your kind wishes and support during this difficult time. – Meijinder & Ashvin

As it is still RMCO, the family will comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for places of worship. Only immediate family and relatives are encouraged to attend.

| Entry: 24 June 2020 | Source: Family