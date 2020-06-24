Bhag Singh (1946-2020), Advocate & Solicitor / Formerly of Alor Setar

PAATH DA BHOG: 28 June 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Mainduab, Jalan Pudu Lama, KL, 9.45am – 12.00 noon | Malaysia
BHAG SINGH S/O TEJA SINGH
Advocate & Solicitor | Formerly of Alor Setar
(13 Jan 1946 – 13 June 2020)
Village: Abhipur, Dist: Ropar
Wife: Beahro Kaur @ Mukhtiar Kaur
Children:
Meijinder Kaur
Ashvinder Kaur
Siblings / Spouses:
Tara Singh (Port Dickson)
Ajmer Kaur (Deceased)
Master Ajmer Singh (Ex-HM)
Charan Kaur (Charno)
Gian Kaur (Deceased)
Mohendra Kaur (Deceased)
Gurmukh Singh (Deceased)
Nasib Kaur
Capt Gurdev Singh (India)
Piara Singh
Also remembered by nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces and a host of relatives & friends.
Saskaar / Cremation: Funeral took place on 13 June 2020 at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Paath Da Bhog: 28 June 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Mainduab, Jalan Pudu Lama, KL, 9.45am – 12.00 noon
Contact:
012 9102055 (Ajmer)
012 9898940 (Harinder)
Message from the family:
His articles “Law for everyone” which appeared in ‘The Star’ newspaper on a regular basis helped to educate the common man in matters of law. – Master Ajmer Singh
Our dear father is missed very much. We’d like to thank everyone for your kind wishes and support during this difficult time. – Meijinder & Ashvin
As it is still RMCO, the family will comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for places of worship. Only immediate family and relatives are encouraged to attend.
| Entry: 24 June 2020 | Source: Family
