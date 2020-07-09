IN LOVING MEMORY: Ram Singh Korotana (1981-2019), Puchong

IN MEMORY: Path da Bhog on 11 July 2020 (Saturday), 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Puchong | Malaysia

By -
0
50
FIRST BARSI: Path da Bhog on 11 July 2020 (Saturday), 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Puchong | Malaysia

RAM SINGH KOROTANA A/L LATE RAJINDER SINGH (Abang Anda)

(12 Aug 1981 – 26 July 2019)

Village: Datta

Deeply missed and always remembered by:

Mother Chtin Kaur (Puchong)

Brother and Sisters

And relatives, friends and business associates.

Path da Bhog: 11 July 2020 (Saturday), 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Puchong

Contact: 019-6646400 Sham Singh, 019-3158975 Manjit Singh

 

| Entry: 9 July 2020 | Source: Family

