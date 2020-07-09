IN LOVING MEMORY: Ram Singh Korotana (1981-2019), Puchong

FIRST BARSI: Path da Bhog on 11 July 2020 (Saturday), 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Puchong | Malaysia
RAM SINGH KOROTANA A/L LATE RAJINDER SINGH (Abang Anda)
(12 Aug 1981 – 26 July 2019)
Village: Datta
Deeply missed and always remembered by:
Mother Chtin Kaur (Puchong)
Brother and Sisters
And relatives, friends and business associates.
Path da Bhog: 11 July 2020 (Saturday), 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Puchong
Contact: 019-6646400 Sham Singh, 019-3158975 Manjit Singh
| Entry: 9 July 2020 | Source: Family
