Punjabi students join Singapore 55th national day celebration

Singaporeans celebrated the 55th national day on a subdued atmosphere as the nation, along with the rest of the world, are battling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

But it did not stop Singaporeans from sharing their national pride. Students at the weekend Punjabi schools came together to celebrate the national day at their classes on Saturday (8 Aug).

Run by the Singapore Sikh Education Fund (SSEF), the students joined various class activities organised across all levels to bring out the significance of the celebration.

One of the national highlights was the state flag fly-pasts by helicopters accompanied by the republic’s fighter jets/ Local photographer Sukhmindar Singh captured the scene, as seen in one of the photos here.