Mohan Singh Thind (1942-2020), Kuala Kubu Bharu

As His Decree Is Issued, So Is His Command Obeyed.

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਿਹ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਿਹ॥

Those Who Are Sent, Come, O Nanak; When They Are Called Back, They Depart And Go.(SGGS)

MOHAN SINGH THIND S/O LATE SANTA SINGH

With great sorrow we would like to inform that Sardar Mohan Singh Thind has passed away peacefully on 12 Aug 2020.

Wife: Sawaran Kaur

Sons / Spouses:

Gagdish Singh (JK) / Kirandeep Kaur

Ravinder Singh (Bhai) / Sukhdeep Kaur

Daughters / Spouses:

Jasbeer Kaur / Sargit Singh

Bewinder Kaur / Gurcharan Singh

Sharanjeet Kaur

Sarinder Kaur / Jagjit Singh

Grandchildren: 17

Brothers:

Mahindra Singh

Late Jaginda Singh

Sarban Singh

Sarget Singh

Malkit Singh

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 13 August 2020 (Wednesday) at Serendah Crematorium. Hearse will leave the residence at No 6, Jalan Sri Teratai, Taman Sri Teratai, Kuala Kubu Bharu (KKB) at 1.00pm.

As it is still RMCO, we, the family urge all our valued friends and relatives to abide and comply with the Standard Operating Procedures set by the Government.

Akhand Path: Starts on 28 August 2020 (Friday) followed by Path da Bhog on 30 August 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Rasa

Contact:

Ravinder Singh (Bae) 019 280 8904

Jk 012 263 1018

| Entry: 12 Aug July 2020 | Source: Family