Mohan Singh Thind (1942-2020), Kuala Kubu Bharu

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਿਹ
As His Decree Is Issued, So Is His Command Obeyed.
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਿਹ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਿਹ॥
Those Who Are Sent, Come, O Nanak; When They Are Called Back, They Depart And Go.(SGGS)
MOHAN SINGH THIND S/O LATE SANTA SINGH
With great sorrow we would like to inform that Sardar Mohan Singh Thind has passed away peacefully on 12 Aug 2020.
Wife: Sawaran Kaur
Sons / Spouses:
Gagdish Singh (JK) / Kirandeep Kaur
Ravinder Singh (Bhai) / Sukhdeep Kaur
Daughters / Spouses:
Jasbeer Kaur / Sargit Singh
Bewinder Kaur / Gurcharan Singh
Sharanjeet Kaur
Sarinder Kaur / Jagjit Singh
Grandchildren: 17
Brothers:
Mahindra Singh
Late Jaginda Singh
Sarban Singh
Sarget Singh
Malkit Singh
Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 13 August 2020 (Wednesday) at Serendah Crematorium. Hearse will leave the residence at No 6, Jalan Sri Teratai, Taman Sri Teratai, Kuala Kubu Bharu (KKB) at 1.00pm.
As it is still RMCO, we, the family urge all our valued friends and relatives to abide and comply with the Standard Operating Procedures set by the Government.
Akhand Path: Starts on 28 August 2020 (Friday) followed by Path da Bhog on 30 August 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Rasa
Contact:
Ravinder Singh (Bae) 019 280 8904
Jk 012 263 1018
Entry: 12 Aug July 2020
