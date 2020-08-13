Seeing gurdwara in a new light

Has the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown changed your connection to your place of worship?

London-based fashion model Karanjee Singh Gaba told a BBC programme that it had actually made him look at the gurdwara – the Sikh place of worship – in a ore holistic way.

Even when it was closed during lockdown, the film practice graduate said the gurdwara remained a central port of call, albeit virtually.

“The gurdwara has increased its value. Before the pandemic, it was a physical hub for people to come, but now it has become a more virtual hub because it’s able to provide help to those who are in need,” he said.

Karanjee said that the morning prayer, which was particularly important to him, saw him a new routine. He began praying and singing the Sikh hymns in his local park at 5 am with friends.

“It’s an amazing experience because you are looking at the sunrise and the birds flying around. God always talks about nature and that’s why we wanted to come and connect,” he told the programme.

Read the full story, ‘How will different faiths change post-pandemic?’ (BBC), here.