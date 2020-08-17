Sabrina Singh joins #BidenHarris ticket

Vice president hopeful Kamala Harris has roped in Indian American Sabrina Singh as her press secretary.

The 32-year-old Singh comes armed with experience. She was the national press secretary for Cory Booker’s presidential campaign and then acted in the same capacity for Mike Bloomberg.

In 2016, she joined the Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign as a regional communications director. Prior to that, she was the Deputy Communications Director for the Democratic National Committee.

She tweeted: “I’m so excited to join the #BidenHarris ticket as Press Secretary for @KamalaHarris! Can’t wait to get to work and win in November!”

“I started on the Hill as a staff assistant and realized I loved communications, so I left to become a press assistant at the DCCC during the 2012 cycle. It was my first job ever working in press and campaigns…,” she told the Politico in an interview last year.

Her new boss, Harris, herself was born to an Indian mother and a Jamacian father. Harris made history as the first black and Asian woman to become a US presidential running mate.