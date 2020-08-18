Sarjit Singh Dhaliwal (Situ) (1946-2020), Gopeng

PATH DA BHOG: 29 Aug 2020 (Saturday), 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Gopeng | Malaysia

With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of

SARJIT SINGH DHALIWAL (SITU)

S/O LATE BISHEN SINGH & LATE MDM KISHEN KAUR

At the age of 73

Departed peacefully for his heavenly abode on 16th August 2020,

Path Da Bhog: 29 Aug 2020 (Saturday), 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Gopeng

Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Deeply missed by wife, siblings, newphew, nieces.

| Entry: 18 Aug 2020 | Source: Family