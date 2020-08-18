Sarjit Singh Dhaliwal (Situ) (1946-2020), Gopeng

PATH DA BHOG: 29 Aug 2020 (Saturday), 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Gopeng | Malaysia
With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of
SARJIT SINGH DHALIWAL (SITU)
S/O LATE BISHEN SINGH & LATE MDM KISHEN KAUR
At the age of 73
Departed peacefully for his heavenly abode on 16th August 2020,
Guru Ka Langgar will be served.
Deeply missed by wife, siblings, newphew, nieces.
| Entry: 18 Aug 2020 | Source: Family
