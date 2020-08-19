Sikh youth to discuss animal welfare in Singapore

The annual Khwaish Lecture by Young Sikh Association – Singapore (YSA) will look at the state of animal welfare in Singapore.

Conducted online, the 10th edition of the lecture will be held on Saturday (22 Aug).

An expert panel will share insights on animal welfare in Singapore, as well as their motivations for a career in this sector. They include Jessica Kwok, the group director of the Community Animal Management Division under the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS).

Joining her will be Wildlife Reserves Singapore zoology director Dr Luis Carlos Neves and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Singapore executive director Dr Jaipal Singh Gill.

