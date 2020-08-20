Dr Sangeeta powers formation of mental health foundation

Yayasan Health On Now is an avenue where people can call in or drop an email. They have trained counsellors on board

Mental health advocate Dr Sangeeta Kaur and concerned associates in Malaysia are leaving no stones unturned in their quest to provide help to those who need it.

The latest in the strong of their endeavors is the setting up of the Yayasan Health On World (YHOW), a foundation that aims to provide help to ‘harmonise yourself by stabilising your mental, emotional and physical well-being’.

Along with co-founder Aliyah Karen, a director of a chain of hospitality centres, they hope to reach out to those in need of help.

“This is an avenue where people can call in or drop an email. We have trained counsellors on board. We also hope to reach out to more schools,” Dr Sangeeta told Asia Samachar.

Dr Sangeeta is the founder/MD of Emerging Journey Asia Sdn Bhd, a company specialising in analysing, identifying and leveraging the way people think and behave.

Depression is a major concern globally as nations impose various measures to the Covid-19 pandemic. Malaysia is in its recovery phase of the movement control order (MCO) imposed in mid-March.

In a recent statement, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) noted the MCO had affected the livelihoods of many Malaysians and many are going through tough financial times. The organisation expressed concern that the financial stress may lead to an increase in cases of depression, anxiety and ultimately suicides. Depression must be given more serious attention, it said.

Numerous studies have indicated that the majority of suicides are linked to depression. According to WHO, globally, over 264 million people of all ages, suffer from depression. In Malaysia, according to the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2019, 2.3% of our adult population has depression.

MMA estimated that cases of depression in the country was much higher as many do not seek professional help and a number of cases are undiagnosed and untreated.

Mental health must be made a priority in our public healthcare system. Awareness on mental health issues needs to be increased. The public must be aware that there is help available from trained professionals, the statement added.

In an updated on her LinkedIn page, Aliyah said many were struggling in silence during this unprecedented time of the novel coronavirus crisis and the aftermath was still unknown.

“It’s worrying and we are all walking on thin ice, afraid of second and third waves, which would further dampen not just the economy but our livelihood, eventually leading to disastrous misfortunes.

“We all need someone to talk to, laugh with and depend on. I urge you to work with Yayasan Health On World (YHOW) and together, let’s reach out to as many before it’s too later,” she said.

