Lady Singh expressed ‘grave concern’ on Dhadrianwale decision

By Asia Samachar Team | BRITAIN |

The Global Sikh Council (GSC) has appealed to the Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to ‘act with urgency to rectify’ its ‘unsatisfactory position’ on independent preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale.

It expressed ‘grave concern’ with the 24 Aug decision and described as ‘incredulous’ the call that Sikhs should refrain from hearing or sharing Gurbani, parchaar and kirtan videos of Ranjit.

“The decision has caused widespread unease in the Sikh community. The decision based on a report by a five-member committee, appears to lack impartiality,” GSC president Kanwaljit Kaur (Lady Singh) said in a statement dated 1 September sent to Asia Samachar.

On Monday (24 Aug), Harpreet announced decisions taken against Ranjit and another popular Sikh preacher Harinder Singh who heads the UK-based Nirvair Khalsa Jatha (NKJ).

Leading a team of panj pyarey, Harpreet said they had received a report from the sub-committee formed earlier to investigate allegations against Ranjit for allegedly distorting religious and historical facts. Ranjit was found guilty and had been asked to come to the Akal Takht to seek forgiveness, or may face further actions.

GSC has asked Akal Takht to let the Sikh community know what Ranjit has said that was contrary to the teachings of the Guru Granth Sahib.

“The GSC views this decision as dividing the Sikh community further, as it has turned a blind eye to Sampardaik Parchaaraks whose interpretations clearly do not accord with the teachings of the Guru Granth Sahib,” she said. (Corrected).

She said the GSC was of the view that the issue should have been sorted by examining what Ranjit said on the benchmark of principles contained within the Guru Granth Sahib.

RELATED STORY:

Akal Takht v Dhadrianwale: Who’s at fault? (Asia Samachar, 29 Aug 2020)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |