MGC raises concern over installation of another granth at Delhi gurdwara

The Malaysian Gurdwaras Council (MGC) has raised its concern over media reports that a Delhi historical gurdwara plans install another granth at part with the Guru Granth Sahib (GGS) for a katha (sermon) session.

In a letter to the Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, MGC said Punjabi newspaper Rozana Spokesman had on 31 Aug reported that the Delhi Committee of Gurdwaras, in defiance of Sikh Reht Maryada (SRM) and Sikh Sidanth, will install the Bachhitar Natak Granth at par with GGS at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib and allow katha from it.

In the latter dated 4 Sept, MGC said stated ‘forcefully’ that the act would be blasphemous of GGS which ‘is the only Guru of the Sikhs on whom was bestowed GurtaGaddi by Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1708 and declared “Sabh Sikhan Koh Hukam Hai Guru Manio Granth”.’

It noted the Panth approved SRM had clearly states that no book should be installed like and at par with the GGS. It added that it also meant that no chandoa or chaur service was to be done for any other Granth (Book) except only for the GGS.

It said the Amritsar-based Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (SGPC), after consulting the Singh Sahiban of Darbar Sahib and Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht, had stated in Resolution No. 366723 / 4-8-73: Charithropakhyan which is found in the Dasam Granth (DG) is not “Dasmesh” Bani, This is the translation of the Ancient Hindu Mythological stories.

It added that Charithro Pakhyan is more that 1/3 of the DG, having more than 560 pages. It contains pornography and degrading stories relating to women to signify that they cannot be trusted. They are portrayed as cheating on husbands and having sexual relations with own family members etc. Its intention appears to be to morally corrupt all the readers so that the high character that the Sikhs now have, will be lowered and they will become unreliable and dishonourable.

It further added that the SRM had stated that in the congregation Kirtan only of Gurbani and for its elaboration, of the compositions of Bhai Gurdas and Bhai Nand Lal, may be performed. Further, it said in SRM is stated: The exposition can only be of the Ten Guru’s Bani or Bhai Gurdas’s and Bhai Nand Lal’s writings or any generally accepted Panthic Book or books of history (which are in agreement of Guru’s Tenets).

The MGC letter, signed by its president Jagir Singh, added: “From above Sikh Reht Maryada (SRM) provisions katha in congregation (Gurdwaras) can only be done of the 10 Guru’s Bani, Bhai Gurdas and Bhai Nand Lal writings or of generally accepted historical books which are in agreement with Guru’s Tenets, that is with “GURMAT”. Clearly, therefore the Bachhitar Natak/Dasam Granth cannot be installed in a Gurdwara and its katha done in a congregation as not GURMAT compliant and not sanctioned by SRM.

“In fact, when the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi stated at the laying of the foundation stone of Ram mandir that Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji had written the Gobind Ramayan, many Sikhs then suspected that there will be an attempt to install the Dasam Granth in Gurdwaras. The event at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara is the result of it and it will not be the last. Therefore the Sikhs world over have to wake-up to it.

“The Malaysian Gurdwaras Council, therefore appeals to the Singh Sahib Jathedar Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh Ji to issue Adesh against the Delhi Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to stop the katha from DG with immediate effect. This is because the Katha is not in accordance with the Sikh Tenets, Sikh Reht Maryada and the SGPC Resolution Number 366723 of 4/8/1973.

“Any delay on the part of Singh Sahib as Jathedar of Akal Takht in addressing this will result in the Sikh community being divided world over. The Sikh community must gather around the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and accept it as the only Guru of the Sikhs which contains GURBANI (SHABAD GURU).”

