Dato’ Randhir Singh Johl (1963-2020), Pontian

LAST RESPECTS: Nirvana Center KL (Level 3, Hall Pavilion), 16, Jalan Dewan Bahasa, Bukit Seputeh, 50460 Kuala Lumpur on 10 Sept 2020 (Thurs) at 12.00pm – 3.00pm | Malaysia

DATO’ RANDHIR SINGH JOHAL

DIMP, FMIM, FIPMA (UK), MIMM, MIPRM, AIPD (UK), ISO:9000 (Lead Trainer), MSc (Comm) Putra, LLB (Hons) London, BSc (Hons) Malaya, CITD (UK)

(Managing Director Inovasi Makmur Sdn Bhd, Ex-CWC MIC National, Division Head MIC Pontian)

Age: 57 years

Passed away peacefully on 9th September 2020

Leaving behind his immediate family, Ex-wife Jagdish Kaur (UM),

Late Datuk Dr. Jasbir Singh Johl (Father) and Datin Rajinder Kaur Sidhu (Mother)

Sisters / Spouses:

Mrs Parminder Kaur / Mr Wasakha Singh Dhaliwal (Canada)

Mrs Kamaljit Kaur / Mr Gurcharn Singh Toor (Singapore)

Brothers / Spouses:

Ir Jagjit Singh Johl / Mrs Gurjit Kaur

Ir Nirinder Singh Johl / Mrs Jaspal Kaur

Mr Satbir Singh Johl / Mrs Parminder Kaur

Mr Ajit Singh Johl / Mrs Kiranjeet Kaur

nephews, nieces and a host of friends and relatives to mourn his loss.

The last respects will be held at Nirvana Center KL (Level 3, Hall Pavilion), 16, Jalan Dewan Bahasa, Bukit Seputeh, 50460 Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 10th September 2020 at 12.00pm – 3.00pm

(Limited to 80 people per entry)

For details, please contact

019-2222 898, 019-7731 372, 019-271 9209

| Entry: 10 Sept 2020 | Source: Family