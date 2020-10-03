Mata Chand Kaur a/p Loye (Wife of late Ralla Singh). Age 92 years.

MATA CHAND KAUR A/P LOYE

Wife of late Sardar Ralla Singh (Pind Abhipur, Ropar)

(Age 92 years)

Passed away on 30th September 2020

Deeply missed, forever loved and cherished by:

Children / Spouse; (Grandchildren / Spouse — Great Grandchildren):

Prem Singh (Rtd. Prisons Officer) / Mahinder Kaur (Rtd. State Matron); (Melvinderpal Singh Mavi / Michelle Ng — Sofia Kaur Ng-Mavi); Kelvinderpal Singh and Jasvinderpal Singh.

Late Kartar Kaur / Late Gurnam Singh Dhanoa; (Charanjit Singh / Jasminder Kaur — Rishidev Singh and Rayna Sevagi Kaur); and Karamjit Kaur.

Makhtear Kaur / Meendara Singh Dhanoa (ex Gerakhas and Rtd Medical Assistant); Prakash Kaur; (Paramjit Kaur Ramer / Robert Ramer — Maya Kaur Ramer, Kean Singh Ramer); and (Mahavir Singh / Tammy Ong — Kayla Reanne Kaur Dhanoa)

Datuk Himmat Singh (Rtd Secretary General)

Late Bhag Singh (Rtd School Senior Asst) / Chan a/p Eh Kiow; (Zoraver Singh, Zoraestar Singh)

Amarjeet Rizmie (ex Cathay Pacific) / Rizmie Mohamood; (Dheeya Rizmie, Dheena Rizmie)

Path da Phog: 10 Oct 2020 (Saturday), 9.00 a.m to 12.00 noon, on Saturday, at Gurdwara Sahib Khalsa Dharmic Jatha, Penang

Due to the RMCO, relatives and friends attending are reminded to comply with the SOP for places of worship.

For further information, please contact:

Prem Singh: 016 534 7295

Makhtear Kaur: 016 432 6557

Datuk Himmat Singh: 019 217 9456

Amarjeet Rizmie: 012 208 2786