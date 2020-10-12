Veena Praveenar shines once again at Miss Universe Thailand

By Asia Samachar Team | THAILAND |

Veena Praveenar Singh, a liberal arts graduate who speaks fluent English, Russian, and Thai, has once again made it to the final cut of the Miss Universe pageant competition.

The 24-year-old beauty emerged as the 1st Runner-up of Miss Universe Thailand 2020, with Amanda Obdam taking home the crown.

Hailing from Chiang Mai and standing at 178 cm tall, Veena graduated from Thammasat University. She keeps herself fit by practicing Muay Thai and weight lifting. She has been an advocate for girls who struggle with self-doubt.

She emerged as second runner-up in the same competition in 2018.

