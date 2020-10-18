Dil Kaur @ Ranjit Kaur (1934-2020), Cheras

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 2pm, 18 Oct 2020 (Sunday), at Cheras Crematorium (Jalan Kuari), Kuala Lumpur. Cortège leaves from No.3, Jalan Desa Wangsa 1, Taman Desa Wangsa, 43200 Cheras, Selangor at 1pm | Malaysia

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

MATA DIL KAUR @ RANJIT KAUR A/P BAGA SINGH

(23.08.1934 – 17.10.2020)

Village: Karyal, Moga

Husband: Late Sajan Singh (Police ID:2561)

Sons & Daughters-In-Law:

Pramjit Singh / Mehar Kaur

Kuldip Singh / Edah

Gurcharan Singh / Hardev Kaur

Daughter & Son-In-Law:

Jasbir Kaur / Muktiar Singh

Grandchildren: Harjit Singh, Jagjit Singh , Harpreet Kaur, Amarpreet Kaur, Sukhjit Kaur, Aslam Syir Khan, Farhain, Amar Khan, Ashraff Khan, Meninderjit Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Dilcharan Kaur & Mancharan Kaur.

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 18 Oct 2020 (Sunday), at Cheras Crematorium (Jalan Kuari), Kuala Lumpur

Cortège timing: Cortège leaves from No.3, Jalan Desa Wangsa 1, Taman Desa Wangsa, 43200 Cheras, Selangor at 1pm, 8 Oct 2020 (Sunday)

Contact:

Pramjit Singh 012 520 2561

Gurcharan Singh 019 264 4556

Muktiar Singh 019 918 4690

Mataji was blessed being the finest great grandmother and pillar of our family. Her thoughtfulness and love for us will be deeply missed forever.

The family express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives and friends for their support during the recent bereavement. Due to the CMCO, relatives and friends attending are reminded to comply with the SOP for places of worship.Please treat this as a personal invitation.

| Entry: 18 Oct 2020 | Source: Family