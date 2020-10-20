Dr Harjit Singh: Malaysian cricket losses an illustrious champion

Malaysia losses an illustrious son with the demise of Dr Harjit Singh, a medical doctor with a deep passion for cricket. He died yesterday (19 Oct 2020) at the age of 71.
Dr Harjit has been the president of the Johor Cricket Council since 1987 and has held key positions in the Malaysian Cricket Association.
He passed away while under treatment at the Institut Jantung Negara (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur.
In a message on 22 Sept, he told Asia Samachar that he was preparing to undergo an open heart surgery.
In the state of Johor, he will be sorely missed as he had helped nurture the game for more than three decades.
When he became the president of the Johor Cricket Council (JCC) in 1986, he focussed on grassroots’ development and introduced cricket in primary schools, a move that greatly helped the game.
Dr Harjit, deputy president of the Malaysian Cricket Association from 1990 to 2003 and chairman of development, then went national with the programme.
In 2017, the charismatic and imposing cricket player and administrator was inducted into the Olympic Council of Malaysia Hall of Fame.
Dr Harjit was also also always willing to extend a helping hand to the Sikh community. Among others, he was the President of Johor Sikhs Sports Club.
Dr Harjit was also known for his close association with the Johor Palace.
In May 2015, Dr Harjit led a team from Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru to receive the Sultan of Johor who attended a Vaisakhi dinner held at the only gurdwara in the state capital. During the visit, the Sultan had contributed RM200,000 towards the gurdwara.
Sultan Ibrahim ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah also the reception of his son’s wedding in 2016.
Dr Harjit was also featured in the book entitled Pride of Lions: Eminent Sikhs in Malaysia which captures the life and times some five dozen Sikhs in Malaysia. It was published in 2017.
