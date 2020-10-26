Harbhajan Kaur @ Phujno (1930-2020), Ipoh Matyai / Buntung

PATH DA BHOG:  1 Nov 2020 (Sunday), 10am to 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Buntong, Ipoh | Malaysia

By -
0
31
ਜੰਮਣੁ ਮਰਣਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਹੈ ਭਾਣੈ ਆਵੈ ਜਾਇ ॥

HARBHAJAN KAUR @ PHUJNO

(29.3.1930 – 17.10.2020)

Village: Rampur; District: Hoshiarpur, Punjab

Husband: Late Parkash Singh (Buntong)

Sadly missed by children, sons-in-laws, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Children:

1) Gigndar Kaur (Tasek, Ipoh)
2) Jesmere Kaur (Kampung Pandan)
3) Subaran Kaur @ Nikki (Sentul)
4) Joginder Singh @ Joe (Buntong)
5) Late Mahinder Singh @ Aku (Buntong)
6) Malkit Singh (Klang)
7) Late Gurnam Singh @ Mambi (Buntong)
8) Amarjit Kaur (Klang)

Contact :

016 – 566 1975 (Guddy)

014 – 904 7481 (Irvin)

 

| Entry: 26 Oct 2020 | Source: Family

