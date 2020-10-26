Harbhajan Kaur @ Phujno (1930-2020), Ipoh Matyai / Buntung

PATH DA BHOG: 1 Nov 2020 (Sunday), 10a.m to 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Buntong, Ipoh | Malaysia
ਜੰਮਣੁ ਮਰਣਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਹੈ ਭਾਣੈ ਆਵੈ ਜਾਇ ॥
HARBHAJAN KAUR @ PHUJNO
(29.3.1930 – 17.10.2020)
Village: Rampur; District: Hoshiarpur, Punjab
Husband: Late Parkash Singh (Buntong)
Sadly missed by children, sons-in-laws, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Children:
1) Gigndar Kaur (Tasek, Ipoh)
2) Jesmere Kaur (Kampung Pandan)
3) Subaran Kaur @ Nikki (Sentul)
4) Joginder Singh @ Joe (Buntong)
5) Late Mahinder Singh @ Aku (Buntong)
6) Malkit Singh (Klang)
7) Late Gurnam Singh @ Mambi (Buntong)
8) Amarjit Kaur (Klang)
Path Da Bhog: 1 Nov 2020 (Sunday), 10a.m to 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Buntong, Ipoh
Contact :
016 – 566 1975 (Guddy)
014 – 904 7481 (Irvin)
