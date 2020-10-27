What you do and how you do it will make a huge difference. That was one key takeaway for new graduates from the Sikh community at the virtual Singapore’s Graduates Tea Reception, an annual affair conducted by the Young Sikh Association – Singapore (YSA).
“What I learnt during my time in school, was having support around is important but, the only the person who can make the impossible possible, is you. If you want anything, you are the one to make it happen. You are the only one to make your dreams come true,” said reception’s valedictorian GurJeevan Singh Balrose.
GurJeevan, a fresh grad from Laselle College Of The Arts who has produced and directed several films, is passionate in telling stories about the Sikh history and culture in Singapore and India. He graduated with a Bachelor of Film (Hons).
In this year’s reception, which went virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic, GurJeevan was joined by Singapore minister of state Alvin Tan in a panel session moderated by YSA president Sarabjeet Singh.
“We can Step Back in adversity, Step Up to face it and help one another, and/or Step Out of our comfort zones to explore and make a future for ourselves!,” said Tan who is the state minister for Ministry of Culture, Community & Youth and Ministry of Trade and Industry.
On his part, Sarabjeet noted that graduates today have worked hard to reach this milestone but given the current uncertain and volatile situation with the Covid-19 pandemic, many will find they must work even harder and make the most of opportunities.
“I want to assure all Graduates though that just like how our community has gathered today to celebrate your achievement, we will also come together to give you the assistance and support you need,” he said.