Harcharan Singh Sohan Singh (Master Channi, Mathematics Teacher, Gelugor & Anson Road Penang, Formerly from Tanjong Mat, Thailand)

JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE YAAYE (SGGS, 1239)
ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
HARCHARAN SINGH s/o SOHAN SINGH
Master Channi, Mathematics Teacher, Gelugor & Anson Road Penang,
Formerly from Tanjong Mat, Thailand
Passed away peacefully on 2 November 2020
Forever loved and cherished by
Wife: Ranjit Kaur d/o Nahar Singh
Children: Sharmila, Harminder, Harsuneel, Harpal, Rashwin
Sons-in-law: Jurgpaul Dhillion, Christian Pathak, Maher Vann Dhillon
Grandsons: Nikhil Dhillon, Tejas Pathak
and siblings, relatives, loved ones and pets.
Last respects can be paid at the residence at 207, Solok Pemancar, Gelugor, 11700 Penang on 3 Nov (Tuesday) from 5pm to 10pm & on 4 Nov (Wednesday) from 10am to 12 noon. The cortege will leave the residence at 12 noon for cremation at the Mount Erskine Crematorium at 1pm.
Path Da Bhog will be held on 21 November 2020 (Saturday) between 12pm to 2pm at Wadda Gurudwara Sahib, Penang.
The family extends sincere gratitude to all the medical staff at Gleneagles Medical Centre, Penang for their care.
For any enquiries, please contact:
Sharmila (0126525659), Harminder (0124925776), Harsuneel (0194730910) or Harpal (0173113335)
| Entry: 2 Nov 2020 | Source: Family
