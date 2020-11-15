Majority Sikhs ‘uncomfortable’ relatives marrying Muslim, says British report

A majority of Sikhs felt uncomfortable with the idea of a close relative marrying a Muslim, and the feeling is mutual the other way around, according to a two-year study conducted in England and Wales.

Among Hindus, Sikhs, Jews, Buddhists and people of no religion, the majority felt uncomfortable with the idea of a close relative marrying a Muslim. Among Christians, there was a significant minority, according to a report in The Guardian.

It noted that a majority of Muslims were also uncomfortable with the idea of a close relative marrying a Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish or Sikh person, or someone of no religion. Almost four in 10 Muslims were uncomfortable with a close relative marrying a Christian.

The London-based newspaper today (15 Nov 2020) reported on a How We Get Along, a two-year study of diversity by the Woolf Institute, that is due to be published tomorrow.

It said the report concluded that religion was the “final frontier” of personal prejudice, with attitudes to faith driving negative perceptions more than ethnicity or nationality. The study concluded that most people are tolerant of those from different ethnic or national backgrounds, but many have negative attitudes based on religion.

The study – based on a survey of 11,700 adults in England and Wales – is expected to say that religion was a “red line” for many people, particularly so in the case of Muslims.

Almost three-quarters of non-black or Asian respondents said they were comfortable with a close relative marrying a black or Asian person, but only 43% were comfortable with a close relative marrying a Muslim. Muslims were most often the subject of negative attitudes held by other faith groups, but were also the group most likely to hold negative attitudes towards people of other religions, the newspaper report added.