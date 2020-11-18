Need funding for higher education? Help for Malaysian Sikh students

Malayan Sikh Education Aid Fund (MSEAF) provides interest-free loans to needy students who qualify. Here's how you can apply.

Malaysian Sikh students having trouble to pay for their higher education can get education loans from a local fund.

The Malayan Sikh Education Aid Fund (MSEAF) provides interest-free loans to needy students who qualify.

While the fund has been around since 1951, many may not have heard of it. But that is set to change as MSEAF is now making an online presence through a website and via social media platforms.

“We won’t turn down anyone eligible. We have enough funds. If there is a shortage, we will go out to raise more,” MSEAF president Amarjit Singh Deo told Asia Samachar.

The fund provides loans, usually between RM5,000 to RM30,000, for studying at local universities or colleges. It also extends loans to students pursuing certification and technical courses.

“Basically, this fund is for students from low-income families, those challenged financially,” he said. “We also help them to tap into PTPTN.”

PTPTN is the National Higher Education Fund Corporation, a Malaysian government initiative which provides low interest rate loans.

MSEAF’s current total loans outstanding – the total amount of loans already given – is around RM1 million.

How do you apply? Download the application form at its website. You will need to have two guarantors and sign a loan and guarantors agreement.

“Everything is done in black and white. Once they finish their education and start working, they are required to pay back the loan,” he said. The money is then used to provide fresh loans to new students.

To apply for the loan, go to its website. You can also call Shereen Kaur (+6013-2324029) or Manraj Singh Sandhu (+6017-4150113) for assistance.

